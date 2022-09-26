Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 141 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.80.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.93. 7,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

