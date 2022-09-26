Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 5.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

