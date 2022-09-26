Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $848,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.28. 109,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

