Naviter Wealth LLC Has $622,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 4.3 %

SPG stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 87,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,725. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

