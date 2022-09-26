Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

