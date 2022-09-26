Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $580.46. 10,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $662.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.21 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

