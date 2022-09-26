Naviter Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Toyota Motor makes up about 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.37. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $135.84 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

