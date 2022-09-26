Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,258 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.26. 55,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.