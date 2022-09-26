National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $63.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 94.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,298 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHI opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

