MVL (MVL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.17 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $97.81 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

