Morgan Stanley Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $138.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.53 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

