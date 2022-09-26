Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,769 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 114,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 451,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963,564. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.