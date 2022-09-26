Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.78.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

