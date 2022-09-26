Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Business First Bancshares makes up approximately 0.8% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $499.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.11 million. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 1,712 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

