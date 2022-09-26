Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.83. 2,493,469 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

