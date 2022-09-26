Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 304,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

RSP traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 163,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.