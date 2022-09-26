Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,717. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

