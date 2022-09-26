Monavale Price Hits $662.28 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $763,632.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $662.28 or 0.03507549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00280744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00017225 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.