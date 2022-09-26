Mogul Productions Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1.29 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mogul Productions has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00147856 BTC.

Mogul Productions Profile

Mogul Productions launched on September 27th, 2021. Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mogul Productions Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$STARS token staking generates Hydrazine ($N2H4), a utility token that earns users opportunity for early contribution access to vetted IDOs launching through our platform. Telegram | Medium “

