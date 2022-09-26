MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading Down 4.5%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30. 30,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,402,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $922.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.43%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

