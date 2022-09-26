MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.36. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $506.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 45.22%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.