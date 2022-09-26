Meter Governance Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00019765 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $62.37 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,549,791 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

