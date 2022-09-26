Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of META traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.