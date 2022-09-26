Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.37. 581,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

