mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

MDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Laurentian reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

mdf commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE MDF traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,372. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$29.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

