McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of McPhy Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

McPhy Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPHYF opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. McPhy Energy has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

