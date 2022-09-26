McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,501 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 7.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $229,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.88. The stock had a trading volume of 708,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,586. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

