McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 5.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.98. 11,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

