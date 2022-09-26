Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.65

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 2085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 239,744 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 162,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

