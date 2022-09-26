Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.19

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.19 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 57815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.