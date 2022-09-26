MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.40. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.
In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 787,749 shares of company stock worth $2,086,673. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
