MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.40. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 787,749 shares of company stock worth $2,086,673. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

