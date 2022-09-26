Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mandiant Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mandiant

Mandiant Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $3,785,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.