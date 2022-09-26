Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 623325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

LUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.46.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.57.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 5.9099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

