Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,838 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for about 1.6% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Livent were worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 16.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

LTHM traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $30.15. 108,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

