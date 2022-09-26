Liquity USD (LUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $614,228.00

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $173.61 million and approximately $614,228.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 169,872,678 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

