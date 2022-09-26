Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,710,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,738 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.65. 49,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

