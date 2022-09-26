Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. 918,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,322. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.