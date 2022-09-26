Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 887 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.50. 1,159,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

