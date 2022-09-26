Linear (LINA) One Day Volume Hits $29.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Linear has a market cap of $71.90 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

