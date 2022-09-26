Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00279446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00017225 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031753 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.