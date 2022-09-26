Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 485,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,316. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

