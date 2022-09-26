Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 811 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 200,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 261,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.26. 1,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

