Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 568 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,806,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.3 %

ENSG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

