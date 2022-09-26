Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,589 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,136. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.