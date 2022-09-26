Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,897. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

