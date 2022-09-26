Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,202,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 96,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,825. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $58.13 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

