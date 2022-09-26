Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 9,967 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

NYSE BHP traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $47.60. 479,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

