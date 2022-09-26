LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €78.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.70 ($80.31) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 2.4 %

LEG opened at €59.74 ($60.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.50. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

