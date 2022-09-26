Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 15,194 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. Envista accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.46% of Envista worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Envista by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 140.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

NVST stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

