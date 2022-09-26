Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,387 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.89% of Newmark Group worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398,905 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11,978.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 270,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 249,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

